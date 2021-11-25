Tourists attacked outside a Blackpool bar after row with visiting football supporters

It happened at around 7pm on Saturday, October 2 in the smoking area of the Soul Suite in Blackpool Promenade, when one of the victims – a 23-year-old man from Derbyshire – refused to hand over a cigarette to a group of men.

The pair, visiting from Derbyshire, told police they were asked for a cigarette and after saying no, were allegedly attacked by the group.

Detectives say they believe their attackers were Blackburn Rovers fans visiting the resort for the Championship match against Blackpool FC, which saw the Seasiders win 2-1.

The group of men are believed to be Blackburn Rovers fans visiting the resort for the match against Blackpool FC on October 2

Both men were knocked to the ground where they were kicked and stamped on. One of the men has suffered facial injuries whilst the second victim, 29, also from Derbyshire, suffered a fractured skull.

Detectives have now launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to identify the men allegedly responsible for the unprovoked attack.

DC Danny Farrell from Blackpool Police said: "To think that someone could be kicked and stamped on to the point of injury, just for refusing to give a cigarette, is beyond belief and utterly appalling.

"We believe that the offenders may have links to Blackburn and could have been in the resort that day to watch the Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers football match.

"I would urge people to look at the men in the images and if you recognise them, or indeed you know anything about this incident at all, please get in contact with us."

You can email [email protected] or can call 101 quoting incident reference 629 of October 3.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

