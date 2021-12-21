Man knocked out after being punched during shocking homophobic attack in Blackpool

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking home from the Flying Handbag in Queen Street between 2am and 2.30am on Thursday, December 9.

As the victim was walking along Palatine Road in the direction of Central Drive, two men approached him and asked him if he was gay.

The victim was then punched in the side of the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

A man was attacked as he walking along Palatine Road in the direction of Central Drive in a homophobic attack (Credit: Lancashire Police)

DC Paul Edmondson, of Blackpool CID, said: “This is a serious attack that caused the victim to lose consciousness.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or who may have CCTV in the nearby area”

The offenders are described as white, aged between 20 to 40-years-old and between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall.

Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0995 of December 9.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.