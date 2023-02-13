Four or five men were seen damaging a car with a hammer in Lindel Road at around 2pm on Sunday (February 12).

A man was also reportedly chased down the street before being hit with a hammer, with a woman also punched during the incident.

Neither of them suffered serious injuries, police confirmed.

A man was "hit with a hammer" during a violent incident in Lindel Road, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

Police attended the scene but found the offenders had fled the area in a car.

A dark-coloured BMW, believed to be connected to the incident, was located a short time later in the Greenfield Road area.

Officers on Monday (February 13) launched an appeal for information and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Det Insp Steve Montgomery, of Fleetwood Police, said: “This incident broke out in the middle of the street in broad daylight and has understandably caused concern among residents.

“We will have increased patrols in the area over the coming days and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.

“We are now working extremely hard to piece together who was involved and in what capacity, but we need information from the public.

“If you saw all or part of the incident, or know who was involved, please let us know straight away.”

Anyone with information can report it to the police by calling 101 or visiting doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.