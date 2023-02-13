Caroline Taylforth, 62, was the owner and registered manager of Rossendale Nursing Home in Woodlands Road, Ansdell, between St Annes and Lytham, at the time of the incidents and has accepted responsibility for causing the pensioners ‘avoidable harm’.

The coroners service referred the two deaths to the Quality Care Commission – the independent regulator of health and social care – who are leading the prosecution against Taylforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the deaths is in relation to Patricia Sutton, who died following a choking incident after eating dinner in the dining room at Rossendale Nursing Home.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The elderly resident had been involved in three choking incidents prior to the incident leading to their death and a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) stated Taylforth did not refer the pensioner to specialist services or have an adequate approach to managing choking incidents, to ensure the person was receiving safe care and treatment.

The CQC is also prosecuting for a separate incident concerning a second elderly resident, Derek Chapman from Blackpool, who was prone to falls and whose mobility was deteriorating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pensioner had a fall in the home and sustained a fractured left neck of femur. The fall and subsequent injury was found to have contributed to their death, which happened a few weeks later.

The CQC claims the risk assessment was poor and control measures put in place by Taylforth had failed to protect the pensioner from the risk of falls.

These two offences are alleged to have breached Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014, which relate to healthcare providers’ responsibilities to ensure people receive safe care and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Case adjourned

Taylforth was due to be sentenced for neglect at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 13) but District Judge Mark Hadfield expressed concerns about the defendant's financial details.

He said the figures provided to him claim Taylforth, of Hall Lane, Great Eccleston, earned just £258 a week.

This was called into question by the judge who heard she and her husband owned a property portfolio of 30 properties – which includes their own home (worth an estimated £800,000) and two rest homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Hadfield told Blackpool Magistrates Court: “I have a concern that my only sentence in this matter is a fine and the court is entitled to accurate information about her personal financial information.

“The court is entitled to this information and the letter from her accountant says she earns £258 a week.

“This could mean I would be imposing a fine of around £259 based on that figure. I want fulsome information about her financial position and capital.”

Defence barrister Laura Nash said the figures would have to take into account the impact on the housing market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylforth, a trained nurse who also ran the Chaseside care home in St George’s Square, St Annes, will have to provide details of mortgages, rental incomes and proceeds of any sales.