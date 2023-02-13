Derek Conway, 51, is charged with fraud over a six year period between 2013 and 2019 in which the prosecution claims he targeted an 80-year-old man from Blackpool.

Conway, from the resort, was arrested at a house in Cheadle, Staffordshire and made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is charged with gaining money by pretending to need urgent medical care and surgery for cancer.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The court heard Conway was a tenant of his alleged victim at the time and told the victim he had only five months to live.

The charge also alleges that he set up what prosecutor Liz Hatton described as a ‘sophisticated property fraud’ on the same victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hatton said: “This fraud involves some £900,000 and earlier attempts to arrest him proved unsuccessful."

Money was allegedly loaned to Conway to enable him to travel around the UK for life-saving treatment and the victim is believed to have sold two houses and some flats – as well as his late wife's jewellery – to fund Conway.

The 51-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to ‘making a gain’ – a large amount of money – was remanded in custody by Magistrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad