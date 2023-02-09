Fylde Coast teaching assistant charged with £24k benefit fraud
A teaching assistant has made her first appearance at court charged with state benefits fraud amounting to almost £24,000.
Rebecca Fox of Lindsay Court, St Annes admitted cheating Fylde Council out of Housing Benefit over a three year period.
The 27-year-old also admitted defrauding the Department of Work and Pensions over Employment Support Allowance.
District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court bailed Fox for three weeks so that probation can prepare pre-sentence reports on her.
The two charges relate to her dishonest failure to tell the two authorities about a change in her circumstances after her working hours had increased.
The judge told her: "These are serious offences of fraud and the court needs to know more about you."