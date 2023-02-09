Man’s 4am robbery in desperate booze bid

A man started to throw a brick at a Tesco shop window at 4am one morning in a bid to get alcohol, a court heard.

Desperate Owen Turner, 37, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, admitted robbery at the Lytham Road store.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Blackpool magistrates were told how witnesses saw him throw a brick at a window, smash it, and crawl through.

He stole £149 worth of alcohol.

Turner was given a 16 week jail term suspended for a year with 25 rehabilitation days.

Footballer banned from driving

A teenage footballer who has played for the academy sides at Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde has been banned from driving.

Mitchell Nordwind, 18, of Turnstone, Blackpool, admitted drink driving. He was banned from the road for a year.

Nordwind was also ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs by Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard the defendant's car was seen moving from lane to lane on Squires Gate Lane in South Shore at 3.30am on January 21.

He was pulled over and positively tested.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said that his client had not realised his friends had bought him double spirit measures and not singles as he thought.

Resort man faces sentencing at Crown Court

A Blackpool man has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 21.

Clint Wheadon, 39, of Forshaw Avenue admitted being in breach of a Crown Court suspended jail term.

He also admitted drink driving and driving without insurance or licence.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed him.

Mum admitted drink driving to get home to ill son

A woman had drunk pints and shots before getting behind the wheel, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sharon Turner, 45, was in a bar when she got a call from her mother.

The mother said Turner's son, who she was looking after, was ill.

Turner could not get a cab home so made what Blackpool magistrates heard was a stupid decision to drive her own Honda.

On the way home she hit a parked Range Rover and police were called to the scene where Turner, of Dodgeons Close, Poulton, admitted she had been drinking.

Turner was banned from driving for 20 months and must pay £403 in fines and costs.

Neighbour was carrying axe during dispute

A man has admitted having an offensive weapon in public during a neighbour dispute.

Blackpool magistrates heard the weapon was an axe carried by defendant Martin Bullock, 48, near his home on Canberra Way, Warton.

Bullock admitted possessing the axe during the incident in October last year. Bullock also admitted assaulting a female neighbour.

The court said it would need pre-sentence reports on Bullock and bailed him pending his next hearing on March 3.

Drunk and disorderly offence

A 22-year-old man was heavily intoxicated and incoherent when police were called to a disturbance at a Blackpool flat.

Officers were forced to arrest Kavanagh Cherry, of Tudor Place, Blackpool, when he continued to shout swear in the street.

Cherry admitted being drunk and disorderly and Blackpool magistrates fined him £40.

Man admits drug offences

A Hambleton man has admitted drug offences dating back to February 2021.

Blackpool Magistrates asked for pre-sentence reports to be prepared on Christopher Howson, 42, of Meadowcroft Avenue.

Howson admitted possessing heroin and cocaine as well as having a knife in public in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

He will be sentenced on March 3.

Thief stole handcuffs

A Blackpool man who admitted three thefts from Marks and Spencer involving over £300 worth of food has been remanded in custody.

David Brewer, 41, of Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park, also pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates Court to burgling Yates on Market Street and stealing a pair of handcuffs.

Brewer will appear before the higher court on March 22.

Motorist caught drug driving

A St Annes man was caught five times over the limit for cocaine when he was driving.

William Saunders, 46, of Alexandria Drive, admitted drug driving when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He was given an eight week jail term suspended for a year.

Saunders was now addressing his drug problem, the court heard .

Judge describes man as having complete disregard for motoring laws

A man had a complete disregard for the motoring laws, according to a judge.

Lawrence Howard, 47, of Rosebery Avenue, Blackpool, only just escaped going to prison District Judge Richard Thompson told him.

The judge sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said that the reason Howard escaped jail was his need to look after his sick father.

He admitted disqualified driving, having no insurance and speeding.

He was given 150 hours unpaid work and was placed on a curfew.

Teenager found guilty of affray

A 19-year-old who has been found guilty of affray has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Corey Swain, of Duke Street, Preston, will appear before a judge in relation to the affray in Blackpool on February 7, 2021.

He will also face sentence for alleged breach of a suspended sentence order.

He was bailed until March 22.

Thief owns up to stealing cakes

A Blackpool man was given a one year conditional discharge after he admitted shoplifting.

Matthew Frayne, 38, of Boundary Court stole two cakes worth a total of £12 from the town centre Co-op.

Feayne had run out of medication for his mental health and on the day of the theft had turned to alcohol.

Blackpool Magistrates ruled he must pay £38 costs.

Chef charged over alleged assault

A Poulton chef has been arrested in connection with an assault case alleged to have taken place in September 2021.

Jake James appeared before Blackpool Magistrates charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He is further charged with the theft on a silver necklace, phone and smartwatch in the same incident .

James, 37, was arrested on a warrant issued in West Yorkshire.

He was sent to be dealt with at Leeds Crown Court where he will appear on March 6 .He was bailed to live at an address in Wakefield.

Man bailed to different address

A 23-year-old man has been living at his mother's address in Fleetwood without a court's permission.

Thomas Johnson had been bailed to his girlfriend’s home in Liverpool pending a theft allegation trial at the city's Crown Court.

But she kicked him out and he ended up at his mum's home.

Blackpool Magistrates bailed him to his mother's address on Southfleet Road, Fleetwood, until his case is heard on June 12.

Man alleged to have attempted to strangle a woman

A man facing two allegations of intentionally attempting to strangle a woman has been remanded in custody.

Connor Dowd's cases were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on March 6.

Dowd, of Osborne Road, Blackpool, did not enter any pleas when he appeared before Blackpool magistrates.

He also faces three charges of assaulting the same woman and breaching a restraining order.

Case adjourned

A man accused of stealing a quantity of wiring from ABP Ports at Fleetwood has had his case adjourned.

Craig McLaughlin, 38, of Deepdale Road, Fleetwood, will have the case against reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration of a caution.