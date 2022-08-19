Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nine-year-old girl was approached by a man in George Bancroft Park, off Seasiders Way, between 10.45am and 11.45am on Monday (August 15).

The man reportedly grabbed the girl by the arm before exposing himself and offering her money to kiss him.

He then proceeded to grab the girl again and push her to the ground before making off from the scene.

Det Sgt Chris Hammond, of Blackpool CID, said: “This is clearly a concerning incident and we want to find the man described as soon as possible.

“The girl is being supported by officers and thankfully has not come to any serious harm.

“If you can help us, or recognise the man described, please come forward and speak to us.”

A man grabbed a young girl's arm before indecently exposing himself in George Bancroft Park, off Seasiders Way (Credit: Google)

The suspect is described as white, around 50-years-old, tall and of large build.

He is bald on the top of his head, with short white hair around the back and sides.

The offender was wearing blue shorts with a white pattern, a grey t-shirt with a pocket and was also carrying a black vape.

He was also wearing trainers described as having “red at the front and back, white on the sole, black around the trainer and a blue part in the middle”.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0811 of August 15.