Man found dead in Blackpool flat after 'disturbance' is named

Police at Mickleden Road on August 3 2021

The body of Mr Kent was found at the property on Mickleden Road at around midnight on Monday, August 2, shortly after police received a report of a 'disturbance' there.

A 35-year-old woman was also found with serious head injuries, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. It is understood her injuries were inflicted by Mr Kent, whose death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "In terms of the investigation, it is a non-suspicious death."