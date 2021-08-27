Man found dead in Blackpool flat after 'disturbance' is named
A man who was found dead at a Blackpool flat following a 'disturbance' that left a woman with severe head injuries has been named as 37-year-old Graham Kent.
The body of Mr Kent was found at the property on Mickleden Road at around midnight on Monday, August 2, shortly after police received a report of a 'disturbance' there.
A 35-year-old woman was also found with serious head injuries, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. It is understood her injuries were inflicted by Mr Kent, whose death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: "In terms of the investigation, it is a non-suspicious death."
Police refused to provide further details about the incident, which will be fully investigated at an inquest at Blackpool town hall on Thursday, January 13 2022.