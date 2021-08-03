Man found dead and woman seriously injured after 'disturbance' at Blackpool flat

Police at the scene today, August 3

Officers were called around midnight on Monday, August 2, to the flat on Mickleden Road, Blackpool. The man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old woman was also found at the property with serious head injuries, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. She remains in a stable condition.

A post-mortem was carried out on the man, though police say further tests are required to establish the cause of his death.