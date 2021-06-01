Man charged with assault and possessing knife after woman 'seriously assaulted' in Blackpool
A man has been charged with numerous offences by police investigating a serious assault in Blackpool.
Police were called to reports a woman was being attacked in Lytham Road at around 9.30pm on Friday (May 28).
Officers in the area later arrested a man in connection with the incident.
Thomas Brotherton, 21, of Lytham Road, Blackpool, has since been charged with affray, assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, two offences of criminal damage, possessing a knife in a public place and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, May 31).
