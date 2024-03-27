Man charged after assault leaves victim with 'serious facial injuries' on Portland Road in Blackpool

Man charged and named after Blackpool assault leaves victim with 'serious facial injuries"
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:16 GMT
A man has been charged following a serious assault in Blackpool.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Portland Road at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was attacked on Portland Road in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)
A man in his 50s was attacked on Portland Road in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)
They found a man in his 50s had sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remained on Wednesday.

The victim sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack (Credit: Dave Nelson)
The victim sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack (Credit: Dave Nelson)

A 53-year-old man was arrested following the assault.

Mark Blythe, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.

