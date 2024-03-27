Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged following a serious assault in Blackpool.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Portland Road at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was attacked on Portland Road in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)

They found a man in his 50s had sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remained on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old man was arrested following the assault.

Mark Blythe, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.