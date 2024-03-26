Breaking

Arrest made after man left with 'serious injuries' following assault on Portland Road in Blackpool

The victim suffered "serious facial and head injuries".
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:43 GMT
A man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following an assault in Blackpool.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Portland Road at around 12.30am today.

A man in his 50s was attacked on Portland Road in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)A man in his 50s was attacked on Portland Road in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)
They found a man in his 50s had sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 53-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The victim sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack (Credit: Dave Nelson)The victim sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack (Credit: Dave Nelson)
Anyone witnessed the attack or caught the incident on camera was urged to call 101, quoting log number 0024 of March 26.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

