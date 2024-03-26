Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following an assault in Blackpool.

Officers were called to a report of an assault on Portland Road at around 12.30am today.

A man in his 50s was attacked on Portland Road in Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)

They found a man in his 50s had sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 53-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

The victim sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack (Credit: Dave Nelson)

Anyone witnessed the attack or caught the incident on camera was urged to call 101, quoting log number 0024 of March 26.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.