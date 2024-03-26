Arrest made after man left with 'serious injuries' following assault on Portland Road in Blackpool
A man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following an assault in Blackpool.
Officers were called to a report of an assault on Portland Road at around 12.30am today.
They found a man in his 50s had sustained "serious facial and head injuries" in the attack.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone witnessed the attack or caught the incident on camera was urged to call 101, quoting log number 0024 of March 26.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.