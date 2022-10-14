Police were called to Lytham House in Henry Street at 11.15pm on Saturday, September 24, after a woman reported she had been raped inside the restaurant.

A 54-year-old man, from Lytham, was arrested and taken into custody.

He has been bailed whilst police continue their investigation.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 11.15pm on September 24 to a report of rape at an address in Henry Street, Lytham.

“A woman reported she had suffered a serious sexual assault in Lytham House.

“Officers attended the incident with a 54-year-old man from Lytham arrested on suspicion of rape.

"He was later bailed to October 23.

“The woman is being supported by officers.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries continuing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1655 of September 24.