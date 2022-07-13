Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after smashing car into metal bollards in Bispham

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision near the mini roundabout in Red Bank Road at around 10pm on Tuesday (July 12).

A grey Mercedes-Benz had crashed into a set of metal bollards outside The Albion pub, leaving the car teetering on two wheels, according to eyewitness reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car smashed into a set of met bollards outside The Albion pub in Red Bank Road, leaving it on two wheels (Credit: Google)

The driver was treated for “minor injuries” at the scene.