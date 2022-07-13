Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after smashing car into metal bollards in Bispham

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after his car ploughed into a set of metal bollards in Bispham.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 8:36 am

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision near the mini roundabout in Red Bank Road at around 10pm on Tuesday (July 12).

A grey Mercedes-Benz had crashed into a set of metal bollards outside The Albion pub, leaving the car teetering on two wheels, according to eyewitness reports.

The car smashed into a set of met bollards outside The Albion pub in Red Bank Road, leaving it on two wheels (Credit: Google)

The driver was treated for “minor injuries” at the scene.

Lancashire Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.