Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after smashing car into metal bollards in Bispham

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision near the mini roundabout in Red Bank Road at around 10pm on Tuesday (July 12).
A grey Mercedes-Benz had crashed into a set of metal bollards outside The Albion pub, leaving the car teetering on two wheels, according to eyewitness reports.
The driver was treated for “minor injuries” at the scene.
Lancashire Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.