Man arrested on suspicion of assault after police respond to reports of disturbance in Blackpool

A man was arrested following a disturbance on a residential street in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Chipping Grove at around 10.40am on Tuesday (November 21).

Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

A man was arrested following a disturbance on Chipping Grove, Blackpool (Credit: Google)A man was arrested following a disturbance on Chipping Grove, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Residents took to social media following the incident to ask what was going on.

One person wrote: “Loads of police on the bottom of Chipping Grove.

“Anyone know what is happening?”

If you have any concerns about crime happening in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.