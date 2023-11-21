A man was arrested following a disturbance on a residential street in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Chipping Grove at around 10.40am on Tuesday (November 21).

Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents took to social media following the incident to ask what was going on.

One person wrote: “Loads of police on the bottom of Chipping Grove.

“Anyone know what is happening?”

If you have any concerns about crime happening in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.