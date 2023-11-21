Public urged to call 999 if they see man wanted in connection with serious assault in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to Fisnik Hoxha about a serious assault which happened in Blackpool on August 10.
The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins tall and has tattoos on his chest.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that you do not approach Hoxha but report any sightings or any information on his whereabouts to us by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log 472 of of August 10, 2023.
“For immediate sightings call 999.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.