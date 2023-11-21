A man is wanted by Lancashire Police following a serious assault in Blackpool.

Officers want to speak to Fisnik Hoxha about a serious assault which happened in Blackpool on August 10.

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins tall and has tattoos on his chest.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that you do not approach Hoxha but report any sightings or any information on his whereabouts to us by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log 472 of of August 10, 2023.

“For immediate sightings call 999.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.