Public urged to call 999 if they see man wanted in connection with serious assault in Blackpool

A man is wanted by Lancashire Police following a serious assault in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Officers want to speak to Fisnik Hoxha about a serious assault which happened in Blackpool on August 10.

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins tall and has tattoos on his chest.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that you do not approach Hoxha but report any sightings or any information on his whereabouts to us by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log 472 of of August 10, 2023.

Fisnik Hoxha is wanted by Lancashire Police following a serious assault in BlackpoolFisnik Hoxha is wanted by Lancashire Police following a serious assault in Blackpool
“For immediate sightings call 999.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.