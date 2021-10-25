Man arrested after woman is raped outside BetFred in Fleetwood

The BetFred shop in Lord Street was cordoned off on Sunday (October 24) after a woman in her 30s was raped outside its entrance at around 3.30am that morning.

A man, aged 31, has since been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been bailed until November 21.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 3.30am yesterday (Sunday, October 24) to a report of a rape in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BetFred shop in Lord Street was cordoned off on Sunday (October 24) after a woman in her 30s was raped outside its entrance at around 3.30am that morning

"It was reported a woman in her 30s had suffered a serious sexual assault in Lord Street.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.

"The woman is being supported by trained officers.

"A 31-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been bailed to November 21."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0249 of October 24.

Update on Poulton sex assault

Detectives are also investigating a serious sexual assault in Jean Stansfield Memorial Park in Vicarage Road, Poulton at around 10.40pm on Friday, October 22.

A group of four or five men followed the victim into the park before one of the men carried out the attack.

No one has been arrested and Lancashire Police say "enquiries are ongoing".

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.