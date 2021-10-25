Man arrested after robbery at One Stop shop in Fleetwood
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery in Fleetwood at the weekend.
A man stormed into the One Stop convenience shop in Lord Street at around 9.45pm on Saturday (October 23) and made off with a full tray of cash from the till.
Frightened shop workers handed him a full tray of cash and he made off from the scene.
No one was injured in the robbery, but staff are said to have been 'left shaken' by the incident.
Today (Monday, October 25), Lancashire Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody.
A police spokesman said: "We were called around 9.50pm on Saturday (October 23) to a report of a robbery in Fleetwood.
"It was reported a man had entered the One Stop shop in Lord Street and threatened staff before taking a quantity of cash.
"Following enquiries a man was arrested by police in connection with the incident.
"A 23-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody."
