Man arrested after robbery at One Stop shop in Fleetwood

A man stormed into the One Stop convenience shop in Lord Street at around 9.45pm on Saturday (October 23) and made off with a full tray of cash from the till.

Frightened shop workers handed him a full tray of cash and he made off from the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery, but staff are said to have been 'left shaken' by the incident.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery at the One Stop shop in Lord Street, Fleetwood at around 9.30pm on Saturday (October 23). Pic: Google

Today (Monday, October 25), Lancashire Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 9.50pm on Saturday (October 23) to a report of a robbery in Fleetwood.

"It was reported a man had entered the One Stop shop in Lord Street and threatened staff before taking a quantity of cash.

"Following enquiries a man was arrested by police in connection with the incident.

"A 23-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is in custody."

