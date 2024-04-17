Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police officers were called to Havelock Street in Blackpool at 5:30pm on Monday to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog.

In a police statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “Officers, including armed officers, attended and a man in his 40s was arrested at a property on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A dog, suspected to be an XL Bully type, was seized from the address.

“The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite injury to her hand.”

A man has been bailed following a suspected XL Bully attack in Blackpool. Credit: National World, Adobe and Getty

When asked for a further update on the incident yesterday evening, Lancashire Police confirmed the man in question had been bailed.

No further update has been given yet on the status of the dog or the condition of the victim. We will update you in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ban on XL Bully’s came into place on February 1 2024, prompted by increased reports of injuries and deaths caused by dogs, which were often linked to XL Bully dogs. It is now a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog without a certificate of exemption.