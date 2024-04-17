Lancashire Police confirm man arrested after suspected XL Bully attack in Blackpool has been bailed
Lancashire Police officers were called to Havelock Street in Blackpool at 5:30pm on Monday to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog.
In a police statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “Officers, including armed officers, attended and a man in his 40s was arrested at a property on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in custody.
“A dog, suspected to be an XL Bully type, was seized from the address.
“The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite injury to her hand.”
When asked for a further update on the incident yesterday evening, Lancashire Police confirmed the man in question had been bailed.
No further update has been given yet on the status of the dog or the condition of the victim. We will update you in due course.
The ban on XL Bully’s came into place on February 1 2024, prompted by increased reports of injuries and deaths caused by dogs, which were often linked to XL Bully dogs. It is now a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog without a certificate of exemption.
