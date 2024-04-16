Blackpool Council finish investigation into Tiffany’s Hotel following Jack Piper-Scheach death
Ten-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach suffered a fatal electric shock and was found unresponsive in the reception area of the Tiffany’s Hotel in North Shore on Sunday, September 3.
Jack later died in hospital on September 7 and in a pre-inquest review held in February, it was revealed that the cause of death, according to an initial assessment by a paediatric consultant at Alder Hey, was that he “suffered an electrocution injury that caused cardiac arrest and then a lack of oxygen to the brain.”
Following the tragic incident back in September, Tiffany’s Hotel closed voluntarily and was working alongside Blackpool Council while health and safety officers carried out their investigation.
However in November, the hotel reopened for business after Blackpool Council gave them the go ahead- despite the health and safety investigation still being ongoing.
There have been no further updates on Blackpool Council’s investigation into the Tiffany’s Hotel until now when a statement was provided to the Gazette.
What has the council said?
A Blackpool Council spokesperson told the Gazette: “Our health and safety inquiries have now concluded. We are now examining the information obtained during the investigation and will come to a conclusion in due course.”
When is the inquest due to take place?
The inquest into the tragic death of Jack is expected to take place in early summer 2024, following a pre-inquest review at Blackpool Town Hall in February.
