Man arrested after spate of car break-ins and burglaries in Poulton this week

Lancashire Police said it investigating a number of reports from those whose homes and cars were targeted in Poulton over Wednesday night (April 14) and Thursday morning (April 15).

The force said a man has been arrested on suspicion of interfering with motor vehicles and burglary and is in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for witness information and any CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that can help with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently investigating a number of car breaks and a burglary in the area of Poulton-le-Fylde during the evening of April 14, 2022 and the morning of April 15, 2022.