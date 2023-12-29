Police have issued an update on a man who was arrested at Blackpool Tower after a "fire" was reported at the iconic landmark.

Witnesses spotted what they said were "flames" coming from a metal section near the top of the tower at around 2.15pm on Thursday (December 28).

The suspected blaze appeared to be in an area underneath the Crows Nest, which visitors can climb up to. Staff and customers were evacuated from the 129-year-old tower and six fire engines as well as a "rope rescue" team were sent to the scene.

Police and the fire service later confirmed the "flames" were in fact orange netting that was blowing in the wind.

The top of Blackpool Tower this afternoon after false reports of a fire

"Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting."

One man was also arrested near the scene on suspicion of breach of the peace.

Officers confirmed on Friday (December 29) that he was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Firefighters at the scene after they were called to a blaze at Blackpool Tower which was actually "orange netting"

"A 43-year-old man arrested yesterday (28th December 2023) was given a community resolution," the force added.

"He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act."

Lancashire Police did not confirm why the man was arrested.

Kate Shane, regional director for Merlin which operates the Tower on behalf of Blackpool Council, also confirmed the incident had been a false alarm.

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday afternoon (December 28)

The Tower Eye - the attraction at the top of the Tower - has been closed for planned maintenance work since November.

Staff and members of the public were evacuated from the Tower Ballroom and the Tower Circus as part of the attraction's normal emergency procedures.

Ms Shane said: "It was a great response from the fire brigade, ambulance service and police and the Blackpool Tower team, and our procedures were activated according to plan so I'm proud of how we handled it.

"Thankfully there was no fire and it was a false alarm. A member of the public has seen what they thought was fire, but was orange netting flapping at the top of the Tower.