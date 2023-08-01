News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested after ‘drunk’ person spotted damaging vehicles and property in Blackpool

A man was arrested by police after a number of vehicles were damaged in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:16 BST

A man who was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” was spotted damaging vehicles and property in the Dickson Road area on Sunday (July 30).

A 25-year-old man from Manchester was arrested after police were called to the scene.

He was later bailed while further enquiries were made to identify further victims.

Police urged anyone who believed their vehicle may have been damaged during the incident to come forwardPolice urged anyone who believed their vehicle may have been damaged during the incident to come forward
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are urging anyone who believes their vehicle may have been damaged during this incident to contact police.”

If you believe your vehicle was damaged during the incident, call 101 quoting log number 0037 of July 30.

If you are concerned about anti-social behaviour in your area, contact police by calling 101 or reporting it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.