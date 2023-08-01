Blackpool DWP worker taken to court after making fraudulent claims for Universal Credit
Blackpool Magistrates heard how 45-year-old Graham Clarke knowingly submitted false claims for Universal Credit in a bid to defraud the same government agency which pays his wages.
Today (Tuesday, August 1), the court heard his claims had led to him being paid three advance payments totalling £1,746.
Clarke, of Milbourne Street, Blackpool admitted deceiving the DWP by dishonestly making statements to get the money via online claims.
Magistrates heard Clarke had given incorrect information about his earnings at the DWP in order to qualify for the means-tested benefit.
“He stands before you entombed in shame and embarrassment,” said his lawyer Brett Chappell.
“He had a hitherto unblemished character having worked for the very department involved."
Clarke's case was adjourned until September 7 to allow pre-sentence probation reports to be prepared on him.