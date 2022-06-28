Police visited a premises in Poulton Road at around 10.45am to make an arrest, but the suspect – wielding a knife – got away.
Officers gave chase and tracked him to a home in Wolsley Road, near Memorial Park, where the man ran inside and refused to come out.
There was a stand-off between officers and the wanted man but Lancashire Police said the incident was “brought to a safe conclusion”.
The man was arrested and taken into custody.
A police spokesman said: “We attended a premises on Poulton Road to make an arrest. A man made off from officers into a nearby address, believed to be in possession of a knife.
"The incident has since been brought to a safe conclusion.”
Lancashire Police said it would provide more details on his arrest later today.
Update to follow...