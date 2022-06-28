Man armed with knife arrested after police chase in Fleetwood

A wanted man armed with a knife has been arrested in Fleetwood today (Tuesday, June 28).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 12:55 pm

Police visited a premises in Poulton Road at around 10.45am to make an arrest, but the suspect – wielding a knife – got away.

Officers gave chase and tracked him to a home in Wolsley Road, near Memorial Park, where the man ran inside and refused to come out.

There was a stand-off between officers and the wanted man but Lancashire Police said the incident was “brought to a safe conclusion”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A wanted man armed with a knife was arrested in Wolseley Road, Fleetwood today (Tuesday, June 28)

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Read More

Read More
Tributes paid to Fleetwood man Derek Eaton who ran post office for 30 years

A police spokesman said: “We attended a premises on Poulton Road to make an arrest. A man made off from officers into a nearby address, believed to be in possession of a knife.

"The incident has since been brought to a safe conclusion.”

Lancashire Police said it would provide more details on his arrest later today.

Update to follow...