Police visited a premises in Poulton Road at around 10.45am to make an arrest, but the suspect – wielding a knife – got away.

Officers gave chase and tracked him to a home in Wolsley Road, near Memorial Park, where the man ran inside and refused to come out.

There was a stand-off between officers and the wanted man but Lancashire Police said the incident was “brought to a safe conclusion”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wanted man armed with a knife was arrested in Wolseley Road, Fleetwood today (Tuesday, June 28)

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: “We attended a premises on Poulton Road to make an arrest. A man made off from officers into a nearby address, believed to be in possession of a knife.

"The incident has since been brought to a safe conclusion.”

Lancashire Police said it would provide more details on his arrest later today.