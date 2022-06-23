For 30 years from 1978, Derek Eaton ran the Lighthouse Post Office and stationers on North Albert Street, which eventually became a thriving stationary-only and printing business.

Bradford-born Derek, who came to the Fylde coast as a child, was chairman of the former Fleetwood Chamber of Trade and for the last 12 years of his life, he was finance director of Fleetwood Festival of Transport, known as Tram Sunday.

The father-of-two and grandfather, who was married to Susan who also worked in the post office, died after being ill for some time with bowel cancer.

Derek Eaton gives the stamp of approval to the new Royal Mail Lighthouse stamps. Pictured behind is his Post Office and the Pharos St. lighthouse, at Fleetwood.

Derek’s son Andrew said his father was a big supporter of the town and added: “Dad was involved in numerous organised events to get Fleetwood on the map and to get much-needed funds into the town.

"He really wanted Fleetwood to do well and supported events he thought were good for it.”

Terry Rogers, chairman of Fleetwood Festival of Transport, said: “Derek did sterling work for the transport festival for several years and showed real commitment to it.

Derek Eaton in his younger days with Fleetwood Round Table.

"He’ll be sadly missed by a lot of people in the town.”

Derek, of Dronsfield Road, also supported events such as the Fylde Folk Festival and was a member of Fleetwood Bowling Club, Fleetwood Golf Club, Onward Lodge and he was also a keen supporter of Fleetwood RNLI.

As chairman of the town’s former Round Table he reveled in supporting the various charities and organisations on the Fylde coast including Mencap, which saw Derek help set up the Hartford House house management team which has since gone on to fund three homes in Fleetwood for people with additional needs.

Derek was also instrumental in helping to raise money for a holiday caravan in the Lake District with a kidney dialysis machine, offering respite and care for those in need.

He leaves behind wife Susan, to whom he was married for 54 years, sister Angela, sons Simon and Andrew, daughter-in- law Sue and granddaughter Emily.