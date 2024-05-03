Man approached by gang armed with knife near Coral Island arcade in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was approached by a gang of people armed with a knife near Coral Island in Blackpool.
The victim was walking on Bank Hey Street when he was approached by three men who asked him for money between 11pm and 11:15pm on April 27.
One of the men was holding a knife.
The victim told them that he did not have any money and the men left.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Coral Island area of Bank Hey Street between 11pm and 11:30pm was urged to come forward.
If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting log 1268 of April 27.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.