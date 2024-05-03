Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was approached by a gang of people armed with a knife near Coral Island in Blackpool.

The victim was walking on Bank Hey Street when he was approached by three men who asked him for money between 11pm and 11:15pm on April 27.

A gang of people armed with a knife approached a man near Coral Island on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the men was holding a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim told them that he did not have any money and the men left.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Coral Island area of Bank Hey Street between 11pm and 11:30pm was urged to come forward.

If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting log 1268 of April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.