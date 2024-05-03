Woman left with ‘significant injuries’ after being attacked by group of thugs on Egerton Road in Blackpool

Her mobile phone was stolen during the attack.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:18 BST
A woman left with “significant injuries” after she was attacked by a group of people in Blackpool.

The victim was assaulted by the gang on Egerton Road at approximately 6pm on Wednesday, May 1.

A woman was attacked by a group of people on Egerton Road in Blackpool (Credit: Google)A woman was attacked by a group of people on Egerton Road in Blackpool (Credit: Google)
A woman was attacked by a group of people on Egerton Road in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

She was left with “significant injuries” following the assault. Her mobile phone was also stolen.

Officers on Friday launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1398 of May 1.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

