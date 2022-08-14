Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Herdman is alleged to have dressed in a high visibility jacket and carried handcuffs when he approached a 16-year-old trainspotter at Blackpool.

Herdman, who has been on the sex register since May this year, is charged with further breaching the order imposed in Barrow by using a computer without informing police.

He faces two allegations of using the alias Ben Dover on social media sites Facebook and Instagram while in Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Herdman appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11.

Lawyer Stephen Duffy did not enter any pleas and Herdman, of Park Avenue, Barrow, was remanded in custody.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court sent his case to Preston Crown Court.