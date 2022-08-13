Blackpool Prom crash sees casualties rescued from three-car wreck

Three cars were involved in a crash on the Prom in South Shore last night (Friday, August 12).

By Matthew Calderbank
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:19 pm

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene in New South Promenade at 9.15pm, close to the Burlington Road West tram stop.

Pictures show a car on top of another, with extensive damage to both and further damage to a third car.

Debris from the crash can be seen scattered across the road, which was closed for around two hours whilst emergency services responded.

The scene of the crash in New South Promenade at Starr Gate on Friday, August 12

Fire crews helped release two people from one of the wrecked cars and the pair were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Details on their injuries and any other casualties have not been made available at this stage. North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

Tram services between Starr Gate and Little Bispham were cancelled until after 11pm to allow the emergency services to use the tram tracks to reach the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from South Shore and St Annes were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on New South Promenade, Blackpool.

"Firefighters released two people from a vehicle and they were then assessed by North West Ambulance Service.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

