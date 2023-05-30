Man, 74, charged in connection with investigation into historic child sexual offences in Blackpool and Spain
John Ryan, 74, has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 13, two counts of sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13 and causing a child under the age of 13 to watch/ look at an image of sexual activity.
The charges date from 2013 to 2018.
Ryan, now from Tamworth but formerly of Billesley, Birmingham, will appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court on June 20.
Det Insp Steve Montgomery, of Blackpool CID, said: “We take all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, no matter how historic they are.
“I would encourage anyone who believes they or somebody they know has been the victim of a crime to contact police on 101, in full confidence that they will be believed and listened to.”