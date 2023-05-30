News you can trust since 1873
Man, 74, charged in connection with investigation into historic child sexual offences in Blackpool and Spain

A man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an investigation into historic child sexual offences in Blackpool and Spain
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th May 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:32 BST

John Ryan, 74, has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 13, two counts of sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13 and causing a child under the age of 13 to watch/ look at an image of sexual activity.

The charges date from 2013 to 2018.

Ryan, now from Tamworth but formerly of Billesley, Birmingham, will appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court on June 20.

A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into historic child sexual offences in Blackpool and SpainA man has been charged in connection with an investigation into historic child sexual offences in Blackpool and Spain
Det Insp Steve Montgomery, of Blackpool CID, said: “We take all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, no matter how historic they are.

“I would encourage anyone who believes they or somebody they know has been the victim of a crime to contact police on 101, in full confidence that they will be believed and listened to.”