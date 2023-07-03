Both incidents are alleged to have occurred in the resort’s Harrowside area on Friday (June 30) and Saturday afternoon (July 1).

Police said no one was hurt in the incidents.

Officers over the weekend released a photo of a van they wanted to identify and launched a public appeal for information.

A man has been arrested by police investigating reports girls had been approached by a van driver in Blackpool

Police later confirmed a 64-year-old man was arrested in Blackpool on Monday morning (July 3).

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the incidents.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1060 of June 30.

