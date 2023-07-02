News you can trust since 1873
Police in Blackpool release photo of white van after reports that girls were approached on two occasions

Police are investigating two reports that girls were approached by the driver of a white van in Blackpool.
By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 19:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 19:43 BST

They have released this photo of the vehicle and are appealing to the public for any information about it.

Both incidents are alleged to have occurred in the resort’s Harrowside area on Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

No further details have been released at this time.

A police spokesman said: “No one was hurt during either incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“We are keen to identify the driver of this van.

"We would like to reassure the community that patrols have been increased and would ask people to remain vigilant.

"If you have any concerns, please contact police.”

Police say that if you know the van driver or recognise the vehicle call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1060 of June 30.