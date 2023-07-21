Man, 30, charged after indecent exposure incident in Blackpool park
Police were called to reports of a man who had exposed himself in a park on Thursday, July 20.
Officers arrived and arrested a 30-year-old man nearby on suspicion of indecent exposure.
The man was later charged with indecent exposure and remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates on Friday afternoon (July 21).
Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “I understand that offences like this can cause the community a great deal of concern.
“Our officers responded to this incident immediately.
“I want to assure the public that we have officers investigating this offence and patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.”
You can report any concerns to police via 101, online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or by calling 999 in an emergency.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.