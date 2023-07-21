News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Man, 30, charged after indecent exposure incident in Blackpool park

A man has been charged following an indecent exposure incident in a park in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

Police were called to reports of a man who had exposed himself in a park on Thursday, July 20.

Officers arrived and arrested a 30-year-old man nearby on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was later charged with indecent exposure and remanded in custody.

A man has been charged following an indecent exposure incident in a Blackpool parkA man has been charged following an indecent exposure incident in a Blackpool park
A man has been charged following an indecent exposure incident in a Blackpool park
Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of assault after police swarm street

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates on Friday afternoon (July 21).

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “I understand that offences like this can cause the community a great deal of concern.

“Our officers responded to this incident immediately.

“I want to assure the public that we have officers investigating this offence and patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.”

Hide Ad

You can report any concerns to police via 101, online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or by calling 999 in an emergency.

Hide Ad

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.