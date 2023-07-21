Man, 59, arrested on suspicion of assault after police swarm residential Blackpool street
A man was arrested after police swarmed a residential street following reports on an assault in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:03 BST
10 police cars reportedly attended an incident in Gynn Avenue shortly after 7pm on Thursday (July 20), according to eyewitnesses.
Officers on Friday morning (July 21) confirmed a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident.
“He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
No further information about the incident was released by police.