Man, 19, arrested after woman stabbed in abdomen on Claremont Court in Blackpool
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in the abdomen on a residential street in Blackpool.
A woman in her 20s was stabbed in the abdomen on Claremont Court at around 11pm on Monday (January 22).
She was taken to hospital for treatment where police confirmed she was continuing to recover on Monday (January 29).
A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding after officers attended an address on Normoss Road on Sunday night (January 28).
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us.
"Also, if you have any CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage please get in touch."
If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting log number 1540 of January 22.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.