Yasser Khan, of Merton Terrace, Lytham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.
The 39-year-old was jailed for 12 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday morning (July 8).
He was caught after an encrypted phone showed Khan – who used the handle 'STICKYTAILOR’ – was responsible for buying and selling multi-kilogram amounts of cocaine and cannabis.
The drugs had an estimated value of more than one million pounds.
Det Insp Mike Robinson, from the Operations Team at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “The sentencing of Khan will undoubtedly have resulted in significant disruption to the supply of Class A and B drugs in Lancashire.
“He was a key member of his organised crime group, buying and selling multi-kilo amounts of drugs.
“This is the latest in a long line of convictions secured against those who used the EncroChat facility to carry out crimes, to try and evade detection.”
The EncroChat servers were taken down in 2020 following a huge and long-running investigation led by the National Crime Agency – Operation Venetic.
Operation Venetic is an international operation targeting criminals who used Encrochat in an attempt to fly under the radar of the law enforcement agencies.
“Here at the NWROCU we’re committed to targeting the supply of drugs and will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of those people who think they are above the law,” Det Insp Mike Robinson added.