Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Lee Walsh, 43, tampering with a vehicle

A man accused of getting on top of a lorry outside the fracking gas exploration site at Little Plumpton near Blackpool has had his case dismissed .

Blackpool Magistrates were told the prosecution was offering no evidence against 43-year-old Lee Walsh who lives at the anti fracking protest camp on Preston New Road, Blackpool.

Walsh was charged with tampering with a vehicle- getting onto the top of the lorry outside the Cuadrilla site on Preston New Road.

He was also charged with obstructing the highway and that was also dismissed.

Lee Farmer, 27, breach of the peace and obstructing police

A man had to be taken to the ground by police and pepper-sprayed after he objected to leaving his address following an argument with his girlfriend.

Lee Farmer lost his temper because the address was a joint tenancy between himself and his partner and he did not see why he should be the one to leave.

Farmer, a 27-year-old courier driver, of Rosebery Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and obstructing police.

He was sentenced to a 12 months conditional discharge, bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Robert Wareham, told him: “This is unacceptable behaviour specially to police officers who were simply doing their work.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Farmer’s address where he was arguing with a woman on September 8 at 11.30pm.

Farmer was asked to leave the address and he shouted towards a woman: “Call again and I’ll put your windows through.”

As he was escorted out by police he started shouting and throwing his arms about. He was taken to the floor but kept kicking out and swearing at officers.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client was upset because it was a joint tenancy and he had to leave.

As he was leaving he called out something to his girlfriend’s sister. Farmer said police then grabbed him and were quite violent.

Patrick Ruch, 50, damage

A man accused of damaging a neighbour’s flat door and threatening to shoot him by putting a gun to his head has been refused bail.

Patrick Ruch, 50, formerly of Naventis Court, Singleton Street, Blackpool, now living on Central Drive, pleaded not guilty to causing damage.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Ruch.

Ruch was remanded in custody towards trial on October 5.

Shaun Weir, 27, assault

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of punching and kicking his 15-weeks pregnant girlfriend who has learning difficulties.

Shaun Weir is alleged to have caused bruising to her arms one knee and a black eye.

Weir, 27, of Livingston Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assault.

The offence is said to have taken place at Weir’s home between September 1 and 8 this year.

Weir was bailed to November 15 for trial.

He must live at his given address and not contact the complainant or enter Queen Street, Blackpool, or Lancaster as conditions of his bail.

Jason Sims, 33, assault

A man with a record of domestic violence hit his girlfriend so hard she lost a tooth after she called him a woman beater.

Jason Sims grabbed her by the throat dragging her backwards so she banged her head on the corner of the table then hit her hard on the side of her face.

Sims, 33, of Queen Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault and damaging her phone.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks jail suspended for two years and ordered to pay the victim £460 compensation for her tooth and £40 compensation for her phone.

Blackpool magistrates also put him on a two year restraining order which bans him from contacting the victim or entering Whittaker Avenue.

In a victim impact statement the girlfriend said: “I’m scared of him and the repercussions of what will happen.

“He has threatened my family.

“I don’t want a relationship with him any more.”

Sims had five convictions for violence on a previous partner.

Sims admitted causing her injuries and said he had punched her but denied kicking her.

Neil Hardy, 28, assault

A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend has appeared at court.

Neil Hardy, aged 28, formerly of Stable Close, Wesham, now living at The Ferns, Kirkham, pleaded not guilty to assault.

Hardy was bailed for a trial date to be fixed.

He must live at his given address and not contact the complainant or enter Stable Close as conditions of his bail.