Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Daniel Marshall, 32, assault

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man grabbed his girlfriend twice by the throat while she was in a room with her 20 weeks old baby daughter nearby.

Daniel Marshall, a 32-year-old father-of-four, formerly Buchanan Street, Blackpool, now living in Eddington, Oxford, pleaded guilty to assault and failing to answer bail and attend court.

He was sentenced to an 18 months community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community and fined £25 with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the couple had been together six years but on June 26 police were called to their home and officers removed Marshall, who had been drinking.

When he returned the next day his partner was sat on a mattress with the baby nearby with two other children who were in the doorway.

Marshall gripped her by the neck twice and threatened to kill her.

She suffered scratches to her arm in the melee.

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates his client, who had no previous convictions, had ended the relationship.

He had gone to live with his mother in Oxford and not attended court when he should have because he had no money to get to the resort.

Fian Elcock, 31, threatening behaviour

A visitor punched a man who ended up unconscious on the floor of a Blackpool takeaway bleeding from a head wound.

Fian Elcock had come to the resort with his football team to play a local team and ended up being arrested.

Elcock, a 31-year-old father-of-two, of Sharpenel Street, Burton-on-Trent, who works as an asbestos disposer, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.

He was fined £576 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £57 victims’ surcharge

Lewis Danville, 23, breaching restraining order

A man given a place to stay by his former girlfriend’s sister frightened her when he ran about in her home naked.

Lewis Danville, 23, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Danville was put on a restraining order in April which banned him from contacting the sister after an offence of assaulting her.

In August Danville’s ex asked her sister if she would allow the defendant to stay at her home and she agreed.

Both the ex and sister did not realise the restraining order was in place.

One night Danville had been drinking vodka and started shouting after speaking to his ex on the phone.

He also stripped naked, scaring the sister, who called police.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Danville’s behaviour had become erratic when he drank vodka on top of medication he had been prescribed.

Danville’s assault of the sister had been reckless rather than intentional.

He had taken Spice and she tried to get him up from the floor.

As he came up he inadvertently caught her injuring her wrist.

Paul Walton, 27, theft

A thief stated he was so addicted to alcohol that it was his oxygen a court was told.

Paul Walton, 27, of Osborne Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft and breaching a community order.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to take a six months alcohol treatment course and told to pay £161 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said between Walton stole a hairdryer and brush set valued at £29 from the Range, £51 of meat from Tesco, cheese and bacon costing £60 from McColls and £20 of alcohol from Morrisons between February 1 and May 30.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had one of the worst alcohol addictions that he knew of for a man his age.

Walton had now drastically reduced his alcohol intake and was drinking five to six cans of lager a day but no vodka.

He needed to drink something at this stage otherwise he would have fits and become ill.

Colin Eaves, 32, breach of the peace

A visitor caused a furore in a Blackpool hotel threatening other guests and the manager.

Police had to be called to remove Colin Eaves from the Norbreck Castle Hotel because of his bad behaviour.Eaves, 32, of Ullswater Road, Kendal, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace.

He was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.