Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stewart Mason, 46, breaching a restraining order

A man could not get over the break-up of a relationship and harassed his former girlfriend.

Stewart Mason breached a restraining order on the day it was made by a court and bombarded his ex with emails.

In a victim impact statement, the former girlfriend said he had caused her anxiety, distress, lack of sleep and embarrassment.

Mason, 46, of Walmsley Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty via the court video link from Preston Prison to two offences of breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £115 costs with £115 victim surcharge and put on an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his ex.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the two-year restraining order was made by magistrates on December 18 after he harassed her.

He first breached the order that day.

On December 21, Mason sent her an email saying: “Don’t grass me up. You’re special. I am so sorry Hun. I’m not a horrible person. All I was doing was trying to get you back.”

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said the emails were not threatening in any way and there had been no suggestions of any violence.

Mr Nelligan added: “(Mason) has mental health issues and dealt with the break-up of the relationship in a wholly inappropriate and scary manner for the victim.”

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, January 22, 2019



Stephen Mingins, 36, failing to comply with post-sentence supervision

A man told a judge his needs were not met after he was released from prison.

Stephen Mingins said he had been left homeless, with nowhere to go, and relying on soup kitchens.

He slept in public toilets when it was wet.

Mingins, aged 36, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the conditions of his post prison sentence supervision.

He was sentenced to one day’s imprisonment by District Judge Jane Goodwin.

He was released immediately as he had already served the time in custody.

Gillian O’Flaherty, prosecuting for the probation service, said Mingins had served a 20-week prison sentence for an offence of assault causing actually bodily harm.

After being released he attended an induction appointment but then failed to keep appointments with his probation officer on November 16 and December 17.

He had been discharged from the care of the help-giving organisation “Fulfilling Lives” because of his poor conduct towards staff.

Mingins said after being released from jail he had been left homeless and his mental health difficulties had not been picked up on.

Alan Ogden, 50, dangerous driving

A man accused of driving through red lights, over roundabouts and crashing with young passengers onboard as police chased him through Poulton has appeared at court.

Alan Ogden, 50, of Mains Lane, Poulton, is charged with driving a Nissan Micra dangerously on roads in Garstang, Weeton and Singleton on July 27.

Prosecutor Pam Smith asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defending, Stephen Duffy said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Ogden was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 20.

Christina Campbell, 29, drunk and disorderly

A woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after she stood in the middle of the road screaming and shouting at a group of people.

Christina Campbell, 29, of Sherborne Road, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and breaching a conditional discharge for two offences of shoplifting.

She was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on December 31 at 7.20pm police saw Campbell in the middle of the road opposite the Tithebarn pub, Poulton, shouting abuse.

Officers tried to persuade her to be quiet and get out of the road but had to pull her towards the police van.

Despite her behaviour, officers gave her a lift home.

When they got to her address she still refused to calm down, making the van rock by kicking out while inside.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had suffered mental health issues and had been homeless at one stage, which had prompted the shoplifting offences.

Since then she had turned her life around.

She was engaged and had permanent accommodation.

Campell had drunk a lot of alcohol the night of the offence and became annoyed when a group of males made rude remarks.

She had not touched alcohol since.