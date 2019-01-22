Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jade Carter, 23, failing to take proper care of dog

A woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after RSPCA inspectors found a dog with no food or water.

Jade Carter, 23, of Brockholes Crescent, Poulton, admitted failing to take proper care of her Staffordshire bull terrier.

She was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 court costs. She must also undertake a nine week curfew.

The court heard the RSPCA had been contacted about the state of several dogs left in a house on South Shore, Blackpool. Officers found a dog belonging to Carter that had no food or water. The floor of the house was covered in dog faeces.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “My client and her boyfriend split up. She maintains she did try to look after her dog but her best was not good enough.”

Unnamed for legal reasons, 17, breach of bail

A teenager removed the electronic tag monitoring his curfew before going missing for 12 days.

The 17-year-old Blackpool boy, who can not be identified for legal reasons, admitted breaching his bail.

District Judge Jane Goodwin agreed to rebail him to appear for sentence at the resort’s youth court.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said the teenager had previously been bailed on the conditions he lived at his given address, kept a 7pm to 7am tagged curfew and complied with the Youth Offending Team bail support package.

On January 8, an official from the company monitoring the teenager’s curfew went to his home at 8.34pm.

The teenager was not there and his mother said he had removed the tag and left.

On January 20, police went to an address in Blackpool on an inquiry and found the missing teenager there.

He is due to be sentenced for burglary, attempted burglary, attempted theft, the aggravated taking of a vehicle and driving without insurance.

Unnamed for legal reasons, 17, assault

A girl has made her first appearance at court accused of hitting a teenage boy.

The 17-year-old Blackpool girl, who can not be identified, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the boy on January 19.

She also denied causing £100 of damage to his X-box during the same incident.

The girl pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – a male police officer.

She was bailed for trial on March 14.