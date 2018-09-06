Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, September 06, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Katrina Lawrie, 40, and Thomas Walsh, 43, obstruction

The cases against two anti-fracking protestors have been dropped.

Katrina Lawrie, 40, of Maple Farm, Preston New Road, Blackpool, and Thomas Walsh, 43, of no fixed address, had both indicated they would each plead not guilty to obstructing a police constable outside the Cuadrilla shale gas drilling site at Little Plumpton on August 1 this year.

Lawrie had also indicated she would deny wilful obstruction of the highway, namely the A583 Preston New Road, outside the Cuadrilla site on the same date.

The Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against the duo and Blackpool magistrates formally withdrew the case against them.

Geza Tarjani, 57, assault

An anti-fracking protestor has made his first appearance at court accused of assaulting a fellow protestor.

Geza Tarjani is said to have grabbed the man around the neck with his arm and thrown him to the ground.

The offence is alleged to have taken place outside the Cuadrilla shale gas drilling site, Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, on August 2 this year.

Tarjani, 57, who gave a care of address of Boundary Street, Leyland, pleaded not guilty to assault.

He was given unconditional bail to December 18 for trial.

Teenager, 17, burglary

Police described a teenager as laughing when officers showed him CCTV footage of him burgling a shop.

The 17-year-old Blackpool boy, whose identity can not be revealed for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was sentenced to a six months youth referral order with an activity requirement of 90 days and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Youth Court.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the defendant and another 17-year-old boy were seen loitering in the aisles at the Co-op, Knott End. on March 17.

They were then seen going into a staff area where the defendant kept lookout while the other teenager took a mobile phone and two packets of cigarettes.

They then went behind the counter and took more packets of cigarettes.

Later the teenagers returned to the store and left behind the mobile phone they had taken.

Staff said packets of cigarettes valued at about £50 were stolen.

The prosecutor added: “When interviewed the defendant did say sorry but police said he was laughing as he watched CCTV of him and his co-accused committing the crime.”

Steven Townley, defending, said the burglary was not premeditated and his client had pleaded guilty immediately to the crime.

It was said the defendant had been laughing when interviewed by the police.

The defendant said at the time he had been under the influence of cannabis.

David Bee, 55, sexual assault

A man accused of committing two sex attacks on a woman at Fleetwood has made his first appearance at court.

David Bee, 55, of Avon Green, Fleetwood, faces two charges of sexually assaulting a woman on February 25 last year.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said the case must be heard at crown court.

Bee, who did not indicate pleas to the offences, was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 3.

Loren Jobb, 21, driving with excess alcohol

An estate agency worker lost her job after police found she was behind the wheel while almost three times over the alcohol level.

Loren Jebb decided to drive home after drinking cocktails with friends because she wanted her car so she would not be late for work the next morning.

Jebb, 21, of Marycroft Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 24 months and fined £416 with £85 costs plus £41 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police patrol saw Jebb who was driving a Kia Picanto on East Park Drive on August 14 at 3.45am.

Officers described her driving as of poor quality and as she swerving about the road they put on their vehicle’s blue lights and stopped her.

A breath test showed 93 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, realised she had made a grave error of judgement.

Jebb had had cocktails with friends and had not intended driving home, but she was concerned about getting to work the next day so decided to take the car.

Mr McAnulty added: “It was a moment of madness.

“As a result she lost her job in an estate agency.”