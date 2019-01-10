Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 10, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Julie Hemingway, 37, driving while disqualified and with no insurance

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother who was banned from the road was caught driving twice within a month by police.

Julie Hemingway told officers the first time she was stopped that she had no idea she had been disqualified by a court.

Hemingway, a 37-year-old carer, of Sunny Bank Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to two offences of driving while banned without insurance.

She was sentenced to a six weeks curfew from 9pm to 7am, disqualified from driving for five months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Hemingway had been banned for six months in August last year under the penalty points totting-up procedure.

On October 22, police stopped her as she drove a Nissan Micra on Devonshire Road at 11.25pm, because she had fog lights on when it was not appropriate.

Checks showed she was banned.

She had been disqualified by a court in her absence.

Hemingway told officers she had appealed against a speeding fine and did not know about her ban.

On November 16 police stopped her at 4.15am as she drove a Honda Civic on Coleridge Road.

The prosecutor said the second time she was stopped was “a blatant disregard” of her ban.

Steven Townley, defending, said court paperwork over Hemingway’s case had gone to the wrong address with the result she had been disqualified from driving in her absence.

After being stopped the first time she failed to appreciate the seriousness of her situation and believed it was just a problem with her licence she could sort out with the DVLA.

John Barnes, 39. drunk in charge of a child

A man was drunk in charge of two babies he was looking after.

John Barnes, 39, of Crystal Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of being drunk in charge of a child.

Barnes was found drunk in charge of the babies, both under 12 months old, on Central Promenade, Blackpool, on December 22.

He was bailed to January 18 for sentence.

Anthony Hardwick, 48, failing to give information about a driver’s identity

A 48-year-old St Annes man who failed to appear at court has been banned from the road in his absence.

Anthony Hardwick, of Victoria Road, was also ordered to pay a total of £811 in fines and costs.

Hardwick was previously found guilty also in his absence of failing to give information about a driver’s identity.

Nicola Howarth, 57, animal cruelty

A horse breeder is being prosecuted by the RSPCA on allegation of cruelty.

Nicola Howarth, 57, of Jubilee Lane, Marton, faces two charges.

The first says she caused unnecessary suffering to 31 horses kept at her address.

The second allegation says she failed to maintain a duty of care towards the horses and a dog and cats.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the hearing. Haworth did not attend.

Her lawyer Gary McAnulty applied for the adjournment so that a psychiatric report can be prepared on his client.

Robert Benson, 45, breach of community order

A Blackpool heroin user has been warned he faces a jail term if he continues to take no notice of court orders.

Robert Benson, 45, of Reads Avenue was made the subject of a community order with drug rehabilitation requirements in July last year.

However, magistrates heard that Benson had not turned up for appointments and failed to provide any excuses.

Warning that if he breaches the order again and fails to pay fines he will be jailed, magistrates extended the drug rehabilitation element for another six months.

His lawyer Brett Chappell said: “He needs to do one simple thing – communicate with the authorities.”

William Coakley, 49, breach of non molestation order, assault

A Blackpool man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

William Coakley, 49, of Bowfell Close, South Shore, faces two allegations of breaching a non molestation order and one of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Blackpool Magistrates sent him to the higher court.

There was no bail application.