Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Wednesday, January 09, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Mark Austin, 37, fraud and breach of post prison sentence supervision

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man took his girlfriend’s bank card and used it to withdraw £300 from her account without permission.

Mark Austin, a 37-year-old joiner, of Harris Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to fraud and breaching post prison sentence supervision.

He was sentenced to do 30 hours unpaid work for the community, put on a one year restraining order not to contact his victim, fined £480 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £300 compensation with £48 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Austin took his partner’s Halifax bank card and withdrew £300 from her account from an ATM in Barrow on March 5, last year.

When interviewed, Austin had denied the offence.

The bank had refunded the money to Austin’s partner.

Charmain Price, prosecuting for the probation service, said that following serving a 14-week jail sentence, Austin was on post prison sentence supervision.

There was no contact with the probation service from Austin after a certain date.

After a probation officer went round to the address Austin had given, the defendant’s father contacted the officer to say his son no longer lived there.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had a limited criminal record.

He said Austin’s original probation officer became ill and was off on long-term sick leave.

Another officer took over and realised there had been no contact with Austin for some time.

After Austin moved out of his dad’s home he failed to notify the probation service of his new address.

Joseph Edwards, 57, theft

A 57-year -old man made a series of shoplifting raids on Booths supermarket in Poulton.

In all he stole whisky valued at £500 before he was caught.

Joseph Edwards, 57, of Moore Street, South Shore, admitted three theft charges.

Steven Duffy, defending, said that Edwards was currently working with probation and had been called their star pupil.

He was ordered to pay Booths £500 compensation.

Kyle Bradshaw, 22, threatening behaviour

A drunken man threatened and lunged at a woman who complained about his behaviour.

Kyle Bradshaw, 22, of Normoss Road, Blackpool, admitted threatening behaviour.

Police were called to the incident and Bradshaw was escorted from premises in Healey Street.

Bradshaw was given six month conditional discharge and told to pay £105 costs.

Christopher Rodden, 59, fraud

A man defrauded the State out of thousands of pounds over an 11-month period.

Christopher Rodden, 59, of Fylde Court, Knott End, failed to tell the authorities that his wife was working at a rest home.

Rodden admitted two offences of dishonesty involving Job Seeker’s Allowance and Employment Support Allowance.

The court heard how he was now paying back the £6,735 he had claimed illegally.

Rodden was placed on an eight week curfew and he must pay £85 costs.

Richard Parker, 41, assault

A man accused of battering his girlfriend with a broom handle causing severe bruising on her body has made his first appearance at court.

Richard Parker, 41, of Clifton Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm on January 4.

Parker was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 6.