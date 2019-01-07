Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Monday, January 07, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Albert, 32, drink-driving, no insurance

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A surveyor was found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit when he was stopped by police on New Year’s Day.

Daniel Albert came to the attention of officers because he was driving a van slowly and weaving about with a flat front tyre. Albert, a 32-year-old father-of-two, of St Patrick’s Road, St Annes, an asbestos surveyor, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £460 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £46 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police saw Albert driving a Renault Kangoo with a flat tyre on Progress Way, South Shore on January 1, at about 5am.

He went twice round a roundabout and was stopped on Yeadon Way. He threw the van ignition key and was at first uncooperative.

A breath test showed 77 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said Albert and his girlfriend had been to a New Year’s Eve party.

They returned home and he said she had accused him of being in a bad mood, so he decided to get out of the situation and go and sit in his van.

Friends of his girlfriend then surrounded the van which he found intimidating so he decided to drive off.

Ryan Parker, 19, affray, assault, criminal damage

A teenager has made his first appearance at court accused of affray with a knife at his mother’s home on New Year’s Day.

Ryan Parker is said to have threatened to stab his brothers and caused £700 of damage at his mum’s home in Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood.

Parker, 19, of Lewtas Street, North Shore, is charged with affray, assaulting his two brothers by punching them and damaging plates, a photo frame, a mirror and ornaments.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to be heard at crown court. Parker was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 30.

Jamie Heap, 26, assault, failing to comply with a community order and post prison sentence supervision and breach of a restraining order

A reveller assaulted two guests at a New Year’s Eve celebration party.

Jamie Heap grabbed and repeatedly punched a woman and punched another man who came to the rescue.

Heap, 26, of Seathwaite Avenue, Mereside, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault, failing to comply with a community order and post prison sentence supervision and breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £115 costs.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Heap had been put on a restraining order which banned him from going to his ex’s home in Fordway Avenue, Layton.

On October 28 he went round to his ex’s and told her “you better let me see the kids.” He fled when she said she was ringing the police.

On December 31 he was invited to a party where he repeatedly punched one guest and punched another who tried to intervene.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client foolishly breached his restraining order and went round to his ex’s because a go-between who was meant to negotiate for him to see the children had not been vetted yet by social services.

On New Year’s Eve he was upset at not having seen his children and drank gin vodka and liqueur before going to the party.

John Dooney, 59, criminal damage

A boyfriend threw a tantrum after he was asked to leave his girlfriend’s home where he had been staying over the festive period.

John Dooney, 59, of Spencer Court, North Shore, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, told magistrates that Dooney’s girlfriend said they had been in a relationship for two years.

They lived apart but he would stay at her home a lot. On December 27 they had a row and Dooney swept his hand across the mantelpiece, damaging a mirror and a clock before going into the bedroom and pulling over a wardrobe.

He had been bailed on the damage offence on the condition he did not contact his girlfriend and was arrested when police found him at her home.

When interviewed Dooney said he had flipped.

He had a record of 68 offences but had not been in trouble since 2015.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Dooney had wanted to resume their relationship.