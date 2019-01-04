Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, January 04, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Daisy Heywood, 38, fraud

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman put her boyfriend’s mother more than £5,000 in debt after using credit cards she ordered in her name.

Daisy Heywood was staying at her victim’s home at the time and paid most of the money she obtained back to her for board and lodgings.

The victim only realised what was going on when she received letters from debt collectors.

Heywood, 38, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to four offences of fraud between May last year and May this year.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said Heywood ordered two credit cards in her boyfriend’s mother’s name and obtained £3,620 on one and £1,989 on the other.

The victim alerted police after receiving letters from debt collectors.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said Heywood suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

At the time of the offences, Heywood had no benefits and used the cards to live off, spending most of the money to pay her boyfriend’s mother for her board and lodgings.

Heywood was still living in the victim’s home as the woman did not want her on the streets during the festive season.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Thursday, January 03, 2018



Leigh Ford, 46, possession of an imitation firearm

A man told police he had a pistol in his packet when he was confronted by officers.

Leigh Ford, 46, of Horncliffe Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said police got a call to Ford’s address on December 10, at 9.30pm, when it was reported he had been harming himself with a knife.

Officers found him in an alley off Highfield Road and Ford told them: “I have a gun in my pocket. I found it in the street before.”

A chrome-coloured pistol was found in his pocket. When interviewed Ford said he had drunk three pints of strong lager.

He said he did not normally drink because he was on medication for schizophrenia and the medication did not mix with alcohol.

He and his wife had argued over money and Christmas presents and she wrongly thought he had harmed himself when she saw scratches he had got climbing a fence.

In the alley he had kicked a bag and found a gun in it.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had an extensive criminal record, had behaved in a concerning manner.

Leigh was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on January 30.

Jake Hardwick, 22. possessing an offensive weapon, threatening behaviour

A man who swung a punch at a Blackpool shop worker’s face while wearing a knuckle duster has made his first appearance at court.

Jake Hardwick, 22, of Highbury Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and behaving in a threatening manner.

The offence took place at Tesco Express, Whitegate Drive, on December 7.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood’s application that Hardwick be sentenced at crown court was not opposed by defence lawyer Steven Townley.

Hardwick was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 30.

He must not enter Tesco Express, Whitegate Drive, as a condition of his bail.

Dominic Masterson, 22, causing a public nuisance, possessing a knife, criminal damage and affray

An alleged knifeman accused of causing trouble on New Years Day has made his first appearance at court.

Dominic Masterson is said to have evaded police, climbed onto rooftops in Blackpool standing-off police officers for two-and-a-half hours, urinating in public, causing damage and making racial threats.

Masterson, a 22-year-old warehouse worker, of Bond Street, South Shore, Blackpool, is charged with causing a public nuisance, possessing a 10-inch long knife in Lytham Road, causing £580 of damage to a television and window and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, said his client pleaded not guilty to the offence of affray.

Masterson was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 30.