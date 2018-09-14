Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Friday, September 14, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of some of the cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Robert Taylor, 29, assault, taking car, driving with no insurance or licence

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A babysitter hit a three-year-old girl in his care on the head leaving her with a split lip and bruising to the side of her face and ear.

Robert Taylor told police he lost his temper because the little girl was playing up and did not want to go to bed.

Taylor, a 29-year-old welder, formerly of Bramley Avenue, Fleetwood, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

He also admitted taking the car belonging to the three-year-old’s mother and driving it without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

Taylor, who wept in the dock throughout the case, was bailed to September 25 for pre-sentence reports.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Taylor was looking after a three-year-old girl on September 7, while her mother was at work.

During the evening Taylor had spoken to his brother and said he had lost his temper with the child, slapped her on the head and marked her face.

The brother told their mother and she called the police.

After returning from work the child’s mother realised Taylor had driven off in her car.

She later got a message from him which said: “The world will be a better place without me.”

The mother said her daughter was well behaved and she would never leave her with anyone again.

The prosecution opposed bail for Taylor saying he was a risk to himself and a target for others.

Gary McAnulty, defending, told magistrates his client, who admitted the little girl was in his care and vulnerable, said he had never raised his hand to a child before.

Taylor suffered from anxiety and depression but had decided to try to work through that and was not taking his medication at the time.

Paul Turner, 39, drunk and disorderly

A man resisted being arrested and kept shouting “rapists” at officers trying to restrain him.

Paul Turner, a 39-year-old agency worker, of Gladstone Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Horrocks, told him: “The police were trying to do a job and keep people safe.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to KFC, Lytham Road, by staff complaining about Turner’s behaviour inside the takeaway on August 24 about 1am.

Turner was outside gesticulating and being abusive.

He told officers: “The police are idiots. They do nothing.”

He continued shouting and swearing and a member of the public appeared to start filming the incident.

Turner told magistrates: “The police struck my head on the window at KFC. I had bruises round my wrists from the handcuffs. I and my husband did not see any member of the public filming.”

David Blackburn, 34, threatening behaviour

A man who had been barred from a pub for life went there and made frightening comments to the assistant manager.

David Blackburn first made a comment about having sex with a chef to the manager of the Squirrel pub, who was dressed in chef’s whites. Then he said: “Let’s murder a chef.”

The victim said it was the worst and most terrifying experience she had had to endure in her years in the hospitality industry and she had feared for her life.

Blackburn, 34, of Winnipeg Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner with intent to cause a person to believe immediate violence would be used on them.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the assistant manager was told Blackburn, who was barred, had come into the Squirrel pub, on August 24 about 10pm.

The manager went over to him and reminded him he was banned, but he started hopping from foot to foot and making vile comments towards her.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had significant mental health issues, had had his medication changed that day and had then drunk alcohol.

He had no recollection of any of the comments he had made to the manager and said he had had no knowledge of being banned from the pub for life.

Blackburn was bailed for pre-sentence reports.

He must not enter or go within 25 metres of the Squirrel pub and not contact the victim as conditions of his bail.

