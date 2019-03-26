Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Derek Jaynes, 38, theft

A man who stole equipment valued at £700 from a compound was spotted wheeling it out in a wheelbarrow.

Dean Jaynes, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with six months drug rehabilitation, fined £10 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness saw Jaynes wheeling a wheelbarrow containing a generator away from the SISQ Group compound on Talbot Road, Blackpool, on February 26.

When interviewed, Jaynes, who had two previous convictions for theft, admitted he was going to sell the equipment on. Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client had a drugs problem and was getting help from rehabilitation specialists.

John Lyons, 40, breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order

A man who breached an order banning him from central Blackpool 30 times has been jailed.

John Lyons, 40, who gave his address as Peter Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to five offences of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

He also admitted breaching a suspended prison sentence and post prison sentence supervision.

Lyons was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Lyons was put on a two year CBO in March last year.

The order banned him from a large area of Blackpool including the town centre except when he had prearranged appointments at his doctor’s, chemist’s and housing department.

He was also banned from sleeping, loitering, or having an open bottle of alcohol in public areas.

On five occasions between March 7 and 21 Lyons was found in areas he was banned from including Talbot Road and Cedar Square and on one occasion he had an open litre bottle of cider. He had 25 previous convictions for breaching a CBO. Hugh Pond, defending, said: “It is appreciated Blackpool Council do not want derelicts lying around in doorways drinking alcohol,” but he described the order against his client as “fairly draconian.” Mr Pond said Lyons had serious psychiatric problems and had spent time in psychiatric units.

Mark Livesey, 27, failing to comply with a community order

A man lost his mobile phone and went off the probation service’s radar missing appointments with his officer.

Mark Livesey, 27, of Delamere, Heysham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £40 costs.

Cheryl Crawford, prosecuting for the probation service, said Livesey was put on a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service after breaching a previous court order imposed for handling stolen goods.

He had missed appointments with his probation officer on October 25 and December 24.

Livesey’s probation officer said she had made numerous attempts to contact him on his mobile phone but got no response.

He had not been seen by his officer since before October 25 and had completed six out of his 15 rehabilitation days.

His probation officer had gone on leave for four weeks and he had expected her to contact him on her return. The officer made numerous attempts to call him but he had lost his mobile

phone.

Rachel Parker, 43, breaching the peace

A grieving mother got drunk and was arrested after causing a fracas at her home. Rachel Parker, 43, of Braithwaite Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace. She was bound over in the sum of £100 for nine months.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received a call from Parker’s daughter on March 24 at about 4pm, saying her mother was smashing up the house and being abusive to her father.

Police went to the address to find Parker shouting and screaming. The daughter said her mother was a recovering alcoholic who had been drinking with a friend.

An officer tried numerous times to calm Parker down but she ignored him and continued to scream and make threats.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had little recollection of the incident.

Parker had been sober for seven months but her mother had died which resulted in her drinking on this occasion.

Parker, who was her husband’s carer, had been working with a drink rehabilitation organisation and intended going to speak to one of their specialists about what happened.