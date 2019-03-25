Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, March 25, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stuart Forrest, 51, assault

A Valentine’s Day celebration ended in a domestic confrontation. Joiner Stuart Forrest admitted assaulting his partner of three years at her home in Blackpool.

The 51-year-old was given a one year community order during which will include up to 15 rehabilitation days.

He must also do 50 hours unpaid work and pay £170 costs. Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said that Forrest started trading insults with his partner after they returned home after a night out.

At one stage he pulled her hair and slapped her forehead before the victim’s son intervened and police arrived.

David Charnley, defending, said Forrest, of Whalley Road, Blackpool, hoped that the relationship would continue. There was no request for a restraining order from the victim..

Stuart Costello, 41, breach of a restraining order

A man proposed marriage to a woman he was banned by a court from contacting.

Stuart Costello took her to Windermere and presented her with a diamond ring but the woman ended the engagement after her father found out.

The woman later told police she had felt under duress from Costello to resume her relationship with him and she now wanted nothing to do with him.

Costello, a 41-year-old salesman, of Elizabeth Close, Staining, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation and to pay £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Costello had been put on a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order after three offences of assaulting the woman.

After Costello sent an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes to the woman she said they resumed their relationship.

Between March 1 and 18 they messaged each other and on one occasion Costello was at her home and locked himself in the garage when police arrived.

Costello then booked them into a hotel in Windermere where he proposed and she said yes.

The woman said she had been worried about what he would do if she said no. Her father then found out about the engagement.

He spoke to Costello and told his daughter to leave. Costello then ran off towards Windermere Lake saying he was going to harm himself.

Martin Hillson, defending, said the woman had first contacted Costello and it was denied he had behaved in a controlling or coercive manner towards her. The couple had also got papers to apply to revoke the restraining order.

Brandon Brook, 20, threatening behaviour

A man committed an indecent act in an ambulance in front of the medical crew and police officers.

Brandon Brook also exposed himself and committed sex acts on himself in front of two men in Fleetwood.

Brook, unemployed, 20, formerly of Norbreck Road, Bispham, now living at Dean Street, Padiham, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, given a 28 day residence order during which he must live and sleep at his given address and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate Christine Greaves told him: “This was a particularly unpleasant offence which went on for a significant time and members of the public, ambulance staff and police officers were present.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said two men in the area of Etterick Avenue, Fleetwood, saw Brook trying to get into cars, exposing himself and committing a sex act on himself in the street, on December 19 at 12.35pm.

Brook asked one of the men: “What do I have to do to make you love me?”

Police arrived and called an ambulance.

Once in the ambulance Brook made lewd remarks to the police officers and committed a sex act on himself.

Brook was described as having an extensive criminal record with 116 previous offences and was said to be suffering from alcohol problems and medical issues.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who could not recall most of the incident, was embarrassed and ashamed when told of his behaviour.

Brook had not committed similar offences and was believed to have been under the influence of a substance at the time.